Yuga Labs Only Considers NFTs On The PoS ETH Chain As Relevant NFT Licenses

Yuga Labs aims only to consider NFTs on the PoS ETH chain as relevant NFT licenses and will be eligible for Yuga’s offered utility.

One should be careful while dumping PoW NFTs.

CFort9 was appointed as VP of the product for Yuga Labs.

As the days are approaching closer, everyone’s eyes are on the Ethereum merge. This “Merge” will result in the transformation of the Ethereum Blockchain from a proof of work (PoW) solidarity mechanism to a proof of stake (PoS) mechanism that will consume 99.9% of less energy.

In this context, too, blockchain technology company Yuga Labs, over their official Twitter account, stated as mid-September is coming close, the Ethereum network is gearing up for the merge.

In coordination with the larger Ethereum community, in the event of a viable PoW fork.

It was also seen few of the users also showed concern about the dumping of PoW NFTs and asked everyone to be careful.

Lately, this Wednesday, Yuga Labs were extremely excited and delighted to welcome CFort9 to the Yuga Labs family. CFort9 will be the VP of the product.

The company is looking forward to the positive impact he will be creating in advancing the next wave of digital experiences not only limited to the Yuga Labs community but for everyone in the web3 ecosystem.

