An Estimated 128 ETH Lost in the Celer Protocol DNS Attack

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

An Estimated 128 ETH Lost in the Celer Protocol DNS Attack

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2022-08-18 10:08

The blockchain interoperability protocol, Celer Network’s cBridge project, became the target of a DNS hijacking attack.

The team notified the community about suspicious DNS activity on August 17th. After investigation, it was found that the UI hijack was designed to redirect users to interact with the compromised smart contracts and ultimately drain their balances. The cBridge frontend UI was turned off to protect users.

  • The attacker was able to drain around 128 ETH (~$240,000) before the exploit was discovered, then transferred to Tornado Cash crypto tumbler.
  • Celer revealed that the team managed to respond quickly to the attack. As a result, only a small portion of users are affected. The interoperability platform said it will fully compensate all those affected during the breach and urged users to first revoke approval to the compromised contracts.
  
“The Celer protocol and smart contracts were not affected during the breach. Celer DNS root record was not compromised and was never modified.”
  • The incident comes barely a week after the popular DeFi protocol Curve Finance suffered a frontend attack, which resulted in the hacker draining over half a million dollars worth of Ether.
  • The attacker was believed to have raked in approximately 363 ETH (~$617,000 at the time).
  • The Celer breach, according to the team, also appears to be similar to that of Curve Finance, which targeted third-party DNS providers/ISPs that are out of the project’s own control domain.
  
“DNS poisoning can happen to any DeFi app frontend regardless of the protocol’s own security and we strongly suggest the entire blockchain community to turn on Secure DNS option in your web browser to reduce the such possibility to get affected.”

The post An Estimated 128 ETH Lost in the Celer Protocol DNS Attack appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text