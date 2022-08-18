copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-18)
Binance
2022-08-18 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, down by -2.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,176 and $23,926 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,466, down by -1.45%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SANTOS, PORTO, and LAZIO, up by 57%, 25%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ripple vs SEC: Commission Refuses To Produce The Hinman Speech
- Fidelity Chief Explains Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Cheap At Current Level
- Analyst Who Accurately Predicted Crypto Crash Warns Investors; Here’s Why
- Bitcoin Price Coiling Up as Whales Intensify their Holdings, Will BTC Price Reach $25K Now?
- Anthony Hopkins is Launching an NFT Collection To Celebrate His Career
- FDIC Accused of Blocking Crypto Companies’ Access to Banks
- Celsius Network Investment Results In $150M Loss For Canadian Fund Giant
- Ethereum Team Settles Rumors Around Upcoming Merge
- Terra’s Do Kwon Reportedly Enlists New Lawyers In South Korea In Anticipation Of Legal Battle
- By the Numbers: The Signs Bitcoin Miners Are Done Selling
- Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Returns 26,200 Mining Rigs to NYDIG to Clear $67M Debt
- EOSIO Rebrands to Community-Led Protocol Antelope
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9066 (-4.43%)
- ETH: $1849.29 (-1.84%)
- BNB: $308.5 (-2.44%)
- XRP: $0.3775 (+0.24%)
- ADA: $0.5406 (-3.00%)
- SOL: $40.97 (-4.63%)
- DOGE: $0.08114 (-3.65%)
- DOT: $8.48 (-4.18%)
- SHIB: $0.00001487 (-6.12%)
- AVAX: $25.84 (-5.59%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SANTOS/BUSD (+57%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+25%)
- LAZIO/BUSD (+16%)
