Ripple vs SEC: Commission Refuses To Produce The Hinman Speech

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple vs SEC: Commission Refuses To Produce The Hinman Speech

Delma Wilson - Coinpedia
2022-08-18 06:19
It’s been a while now that Ripple has been requesting the US Securities and Exchange Commission to submit the draft of the 2018 Hinman speech and the SEC has been repeatedly refusing to do so. The Ripple vs SEC case is going on since a long time now
However, the latest update claims that SEC has now filed its response to support its stand against the court in relation to the Hinman speech. The Agency has also stated that the Ripple defendants have misinterpreted their earlier filings.
According to the latest filings by the SEC, they still hold the same stance that the Hinman speech draft contains no claims against Ripple. The agency also mentions that the drafts related to Hinman’s speech are non-public documents and even the agency has never looked into the documents.
Moreover, the SEC says that even though the speech is relevant as per Ripple’s claims, the earlier attorney-client privilege protects them, hence, the document can’t be produced.
The recent filings by the commission highlight their stance against producing documents to the court. Among them is one claim that says that the 2018’s Hinman Speech just reflects his personal view which cannot be considered a privilege. Further, the commission states that the defendants have misrepresented the said statement.

Is The SEC Just Buying The Court’s Time?

Next, the SEC asserts that they have given their statement in the case and also says that any statement made within the company will only portray their personal view.
The agency has further stated that Ripple and its defendants have failed to correct the errors in the law. The SEC is claiming that Ripple is attempting to mislead the evidence by arguing that the agency’s viewpoint on this action has shifted. It went on to say that the accusers have taken the SEC’s statements concerning the speech out of perspective.
This is yet another effort by the SEC to hide Hinman’s remarks. The defendants, on the other hand, contend that the regulator frittered away the court’s time by failing to cooperate with the judgment.
Meanwhile, the crypto community is of the opinion that the SEC is just buying time from the court and is throwing light on the question “What does the SEC have to hide?”
The post Ripple vs SEC: Commission Refuses To Produce The Hinman Speech appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide
View full text