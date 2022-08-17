Michael Saylor Recommends Elon Musk Buy More Bitcoins

Earlier, Bitcoin Magazine reported that prominent Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor stepped down as CEO to become executive chairman of the board at MicroStrategy, intending to focus on software business development and advocacy. Bitcoin. Recently, he responded to Elon Musk’s joking tweet about his intention to buy the Manchester United team.

We would prefer that you buy some more #bitcoin. — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 17, 2022

“Recommended buying some more Bitcoin”.

Before that, in February 2021, Musk announced that Tesla had purchased $1.5 billion in BTC and started allowing Bitcoin payments. However, two months later, the payment option was suspended due to controversial environmental impact issues. However, Tesla still held all of that Bitcoin until recently – in Q2 2022, the company sold 75% of BTC, leaving only $218 million in BTC on its balance sheet.

Bitcoin was sold for around $29,000, while the company bought BTC for $31,620.

Musk’s Personal Bitcoin Vault

In March this year, the eccentric billionaire tweeted that he is not selling any of his cryptocurrencies. At the time, Musk was holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

It is currently unclear if Musk still holds his BTC. As for Tesla’s stance on Bitcoin, however, he assured the community that the company is open to increasing exposure in the future.

However, in his tweets, Musk emphasized that he prefers Dogecoin to all other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.