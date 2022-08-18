Anthony Hopkins is Launching an NFT Collection To Celebrate His Career

On August 17, Orange Comet, an art+entertainment company focusing on NFT minting and promotion services, announced its partnership with the renowned Hollywood actor, Sir Anthony Hopkins, to launch its first NFT collection.

Orange Comet says this will be the first series of the NFT series “The Eternal Collection,” which will run for 3 days. During this period, collectors will be able to access more than 1000 unique images of the actor based on different archetypes.

Screen Capture of Hopkins’ presentation. Image Orange Comet via Youtube

Anthony Hopkins’ Interest in Nfts Began With his Movie Zero Contact

Hopkins’ interest in creating an art collection immortalizing his film career grew after the release of his Zero Contact film as an NFT on Vuele —so much that he even asked Snoop Dogg how to create one.

Vuele is a Web3 creative studio platform that allows the viewing and collecting limited-edition feature films and NFTs content.

In an interview for Yahoo Finance, Hopkins said “NFTs are a blank canvas to create art in a new format,” plus they allow for reciprocal sharing of artistic inspiration with others no matter how old they are.

“I’m probably the oldest guy in the NFT community and on social media, which proves all is possible at any age.”

According to Dave Broome, CEO of Orange Comet, the collection will be launched in mid-September at OpenSea. It will feature 10 of Hopkins’ most relevant character archetypes, such as Hannibal Lecter in “Silence of the Lambs” and Odin from Marvel’s “Thor.”

The Collection Represents the Artist’s Different Facets of His Film Career

Hopkins’ collection was built to let fans and collectors visually appreciate the many facets of the actor’s career.

Orange Comet CEO Dave Broome said it was challenging to create a collection that stamped all the art Hopkins has done throughout his career.

“These are high pedigree projects, and opportunities that will always sustain no matter what, and that’s what we expect here […] We think it’s great timing actually because of the appetite for something of this high fidelity with this kind of an iconic talent. This is about IP, art and brands, and taking Hopkins as a both an artist and a brand to the world.”

Those who attend the first day of the auction will be able to meet the artist in a welcoming ceremony and lunch and will also be able to take home an autographed Hopkins art book.

On the third day, 1,000 unique images will be auctioned, and 39 autographed Hopkins art books will be randomly distributed to buyers with an intimate view of his works and poems. In addition, 5 buyers will be selected to join a video call via Discord with the actor.

