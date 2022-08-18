Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Returns 26,200 Mining Rigs to NYDIG to Clear $67M Debt

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Returns 26,200 Mining Rigs to NYDIG to Clear $67M Debt

Mandy Williams - CryptoPotato
2022-08-18 00:13
Publicly-traded Bitcoin mining company Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) said it plans to return more than 26,000 mining rigs to New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) to reduce its debt significantly. NYDIG is a leading bitcoin firm that helps miners finance mining equipment and power infrastructure.
The mining company also intends to restructure a convertible note for cash after receiving a binding commitment letter from private credit investment manager WhiteHawk Capital to amend its financing agreements.

Stronghold Repays $67 Million Debt to NYDIG

Stronghold will return about 26,200 bitcoin mining rigs to NYDIG to eliminate all of its $67.4 million outstanding debt to the lender, the company said on Tuesday in a press release.
The bitcoin miner released its Q2 earnings report this week after delaying it seven days prior. The firm said the negotiation was the reason for the delay. The earnings report revealed that Stronghold had $127.9 million in debt at the end of the second quarter. Thus, the deal with NYDIG eliminates more than half of the company’s debt.

Stronghold Restructures its Financing

The mining company said in the release that it would work with WhiteHawk to restructure and expand its current financing agreements into a 36-month note.
The deal will reduce short-term principal payments while providing $20 million in additional borrowing capacity, which Stronghold plans to use to purchase new mining equipment opportunistically.
Furthermore, Stronghold said it restructured its Convertible Notes and Warrants to reduce the principal outstanding amount by $11.3 million in exchange for lowering the strike price on outstanding warrants from $2.50 to $0.01.
“By returning miners to NYDIG that served as the collateral for the non-recourse financing agreements and restructuring the WhiteHawk financing agreements and the Convertible Notes, we will be able to eliminate over half of our total principal amount of debt outstanding and the significant associated interest and principal payments,” the company said.

Bitcoin Miners Are Struggling

Since the market crash in Q2, bitcoin miners have been selling mined BTC or mining machines to pay off their debt or cover operational costs. For instance, miners sold 100% of their output when bitcoin plunged below $30,000 in May.
Speaking on the matter, Matthew Kimmell, an analyst at CoinShares, said:
“Liquidity is key for miners in a bear market. At current prices, miners are receiving less cash flow per Bitcoin sold compared to both last year and Q1 2022, while still potentially facing the same infrastructure, machine, and energy costs.”
The post Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Returns 26,200 Mining Rigs to NYDIG to Clear $67M Debt appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text