Ethereum Team Settles Rumors Around Upcoming Merge

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Team Settles Rumors Around Upcoming Merge

David Thomas - BeInCrypto
2022-08-18 01:37
The team behind the upcoming Ethereum merge has taken to its website to put to bed rumors regarding what to expect after the merge.
The upcoming merge is predicted by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to take place around mid-Sep. 2022, and has attracted a flurry of misinformation, including that transaction fees, will be lowered, which the ethereum community has sought to refute.
When news of the successful merge of the beacon chain consensus layer with the Goerli testnet on Thursday, Aug 11, 2022, broke, the price of ETH, Ethereum’s native token, increased by over 10% to hover around $1900 on Aug 12, 2022. This testnet merge is the last step before the Beacon chain is merged with the execution layer of the Ethereum network to create a proof-of-stake blockchain.
After Buterin announced a merge date, the price of ETH shot up more than 40%.

Ethereum team clarifies prominent rumors, including a reduction in gas fees

The Ethereum network has suffered from scalability problems, where network congestion has raised gas fees. A user pays a gas fee to execute a transaction or a smart contract on Ethereum. An example of a transaction could be minting a non-fungible token on the blockchain. The less congested the network is, the lower the gas fees.
While the upcoming merge will see the Ethereum consensus layer change from proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake system that will not directly impact gas fees, a slight reduction may come later when sharding is introduced. Sharding is splitting a database like Ethereum’s into multiple pieces so that nodes only need to run a shard to be a part of the network. The new consensus layer, the Beacon chain, coordinates the proof-of-stake system by randomly assigning stakers to validate shards.
Stakers lock up ETH on the Ethereum network for a chance to earn annual percentage yields on ETH and validate transactions. Stakers need to lock in a minimum of 32 ETH to become a validator, and can withdraw the ETH when Phase 1.5 of the merge occurs, codenamed “Shanghai.” To put to bed rumors that stakers would begin withdrawing their staked ETH en masse, the developers said that the rate at which validators can exit their staked positions is hard-capped to ensure the network’s security.
Staking rewards will be paid out before the Shanghai upgrade, the team confirmed, and will most likely be around 50% instead of 300%, as was rumored.
Regarding rumors of an increase in transaction speed, developers said that Block time and time to finalization would increase. They said that any change in speed would be mainly unnoticeable to the average user.
Putting to bed rumors that node operators will need to stake 32 ETH, the team confirmed that anyone could run a self-verified node.

Coinbase’s pausing of transactions appears unnecessary

Yesterday, Coinbase announced that it would pause ETH transactions before the merge as a precaution and reinstate some services after that. This measure would be seemingly unnecessary, considering that the developers expect no downtime.
Coinbase competitor Binance said it would support the merge without hinting whether it would be pausing transactions.
The post Ethereum Team Settles Rumors Around Upcoming Merge appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text