Binance Market Update (2022-08-17)
Binance
2022-08-17 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, down by -2.13% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,235 and $24,447 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,274, down by -2.78%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FLUX, EOS, and SANTOS, up by 16%, 13%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- EOSIO Rebrands to Community-Led Protocol Antelope
- Google Invests $1.5 Billion In Blockchain Companies
- Lido Announces Details On Ethereum Staking On Layer-2 Arbitrum And Optimism
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9359 (-2.31%)
- ETH: $1837.71 (-2.23%)
- BNB: $308 (-2.38%)
- XRP: $0.3778 (+0.80%)
- ADA: $0.538 (-4.12%)
- SOL: $40.74 (-5.59%)
- DOGE: $0.08179 (-3.82%)
- DOT: $8.41 (-4.97%)
- SHIB: $0.00001535 (-5.01%)
- AVAX: $26.15 (-4.28%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- FLUX/BUSD (+16%)
- EOS/BUSD (+13%)
- SANTOS/BUSD (+8%)
