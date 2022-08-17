Zeus Finance integrates Chainlink Keepers, Price Feeds, and VRF

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the DeFi platform Zeus Finance has integrated Chainlink Keepers, Price Feeds, and Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on Avalanche.

With these integrations, Zeus Finance said it now has access to a highly secure and reliable smart contract automation service to help automate rewards distribution within the staking suite. It also has access to high-quality data feeds needed to help convert prices for accurate fee estimations and a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to support randomized airdrops of the ZEUS token.