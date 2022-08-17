Algorand Foundation issues a grant to Ctrl Alt

The Algorand Foundation announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has issued a grant to Ctrl Alt. Ctrl Alt is an alternative investment platform that allows users to invest in fractions of assets, such as property, sustainability projects, watches, and more.

The Algorand Foundation said Ctrl Alt is bringing the previously exclusive world of alternative investing to all. Ctrl Alt is on a mission to make it simple, transparent and secure for anyone to invest in the previously exclusive world of alternative assets, the team added.