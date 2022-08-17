Multichain announces its integration with STEPN

The Multichain team announced via a Medium post on Tuesday that it has integrated with the newly launched Step Network. The Multichain team said this integration enables Step Network to interact with Ethereum, BNB chain, and more than ten other mainstream chains.

Following this integration, Multichain users will be able to bridge seven assets, including BNB, BUSD, DAI, ETH, USDC, USDT, and WBTC, to the Step network.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.

MULTI , the native token of the Multichain ecosystem, is down by 6% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $5.40.