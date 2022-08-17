Multichain announces its integration with Arbitrum Nova

The Multichain team announced via a Medium post on Monday that it has integrated with the newly launched Arbitrum Nova chain. This integration enables Arbitrum Nova chain to interact with Ethereum, BNB chain, and more than ten other mainstream chains, the team added.

The integration means that users will be able to bridge ETH to Arbitrum Nova and participate in its rapidly growing ecosystem and in the opportunities with the Multichain router.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.