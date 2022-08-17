copy link
1inch Network announces integration with Aurora
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-17 17:59
The 1inch Network announced via a Medium post on Tuesday that it has integrated with Aurora. The team believes that the integration will enable 1inch users to take advantage of Ethereum’s user-friendliness at much higher speeds achieved thanks to NEAR technologies.
Aurora is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) that offers a turn-key solution for developers to run their apps on a high-throughput, Ethereum-compatible, scalable and future-safe platform. Aurora operates on the NEAR blockchain.
The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is down by more than 4.26% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.787 per token.
