1inch Network announces integration with Aurora

The 1inch Network announced via a Medium post on Tuesday that it has integrated with Aurora. The team believes that the integration will enable 1inch users to take advantage of Ethereum’s user-friendliness at much higher speeds achieved thanks to NEAR technologies.

Aurora is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) that offers a turn-key solution for developers to run their apps on a high-throughput, Ethereum-compatible, scalable and future-safe platform. Aurora operates on the NEAR blockchain.