Binance Market Update (2022-08-17)
Binance
2022-08-17 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, down by -2.32% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,320 and $24,447 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,396, down by -2.10%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include EOS, BOND, and EPX, up by 19%, 12%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- EOSIO Rebrands to Community-Led Protocol Antelope
- Google Invests $1.5 Billion In Blockchain Companies
- Lido Announces Details On Ethereum Staking On Layer-2 Arbitrum And Optimism
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9403 (-2.11%)
- ETH: $1831.21 (-2.98%)
- BNB: $307.3 (-2.72%)
- XRP: $0.373 (-0.08%)
- ADA: $0.536 (-4.30%)
- SOL: $41.1 (-5.36%)
- DOGE: $0.0813 (-3.72%)
- DOT: $8.4 (-4.55%)
- SHIB: $0.00001535 (-3.52%)
- AVAX: $26.11 (-5.57%)
Top gainers on Binance:
