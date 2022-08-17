Bitcoin Is Now Accepted In This Popular Resort In The Maldives

Bitcoin is making its way into the payment processing hardware of this posh resort in the archipelagic state located in Southern Asia.

As the global adoption of cryptocurrencies grows, more consumer brands and businesses, including the hotel and resort industry, are beginning to accept digital assets as payment.

Soneva, a leader in the luxury hospitality industry, is now accepting Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at its properties in Thailand and the Maldives.

Guests at Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani, and Soneva in Aqua in the Maldives, as well as Soneva Kiri in Thailand, may now make secure international payments using the payment system, which is designed to streamline the payment processing and provide the highest level of convenience.

Bitcoin: Increasing Payment Options

Soneva has teamed with TripleA, a provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions, and payment platform service Pomelo Pay, to increase its payment alternatives and improve access to luxury travel.

Bruce Bromley, the chief financial officer and deputy CEO of Soneva, stated:

“At Soneva, we have always strived to be a pioneer in the hospitality business. Accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method is another example of how we make it easy for our international visitors to make payments from anywhere in the globe.”

As a licensed provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions, TripleA allows Soneva’s guests to pay using crypto risk-free, with instant confirmation and real-time conversions, with no chargebacks.

Soneva’s reservations team can be reached immediately from anywhere in the world to book accommodations and establish secure payment methods.

Despite the fact that Bitcoin and Ethereum payments are non-refundable, cancellation fees may be reimbursed based on Soneva’s payment and cancellation policy, which was carried out in response to the COVID-19 crisis to provide guests with greater convenience when making reservations.

Global Crypto Market To Hit $5 Billion

According to a survey by Allied Market Research, the worldwide crypto market is expected to reach $5 billion by 2030. Cryptocurrency transactions are gaining a lot of tractions among tourists, local or foreign.

Meanwhile, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, headquartered in Hong Kong, was the first hotel chain to begin accepting cryptocurrencies for stays at its boutique locations worldwide.

The Leading Hotels of the World-affiliated The Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland has recently joined the list of hotels that accept Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Last month, Five Hotels and Resorts, a Dubai-based hospitality company, revealed that it will accept Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment for its services.