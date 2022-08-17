Exchange
EOSIO Rebrands to Community-Led Protocol Antelope

Mandy Williams - CryptoPotato
2022-08-17 13:00
Community-driven protocol Antelope has forked and rebranded the EOSIO 2.0 codebase through a coalition of four EOSIO protocol-based blockchains led by the EOS Network Foundation.
The coalition, established in January, consists of EOS, Telos, WAX, and UX Network. Each chain will share Antelope’s underlying blockchain codebase while working together to accelerate the development of the core protocol.

EOSIO Coalition Unveils Antelope

According to a press release shared with CryptoPotato, Antelope’s Github repository and website have been made public. The protocol describes itself as an open framework for building fast, secure, next-generation decentralized applications (dApp) and Web3 services.
“The release of Antelope is the culmination of an historic effort undertaken by some of the most talented developers in blockchain. We are building upon over four years of battle-hardened code, and the cumulative knowledge of four L1 chains leveraging each other’s strengths, all united behind the Antelope protocol,” said Yves La Rose, CEO and Executive Director of EOS Network Foundation.
According to Douglas Horn, Telos Chief Architect, Antelope is a protocol designed by its users for its users.
“Together we’ll launch Antelope as the most user-friendly, stable and secure protocol for building new chains that are infinitely flexible and constantly upgradeable, he added.

Enabling Inter-Chain Communication

Improving the technical areas of Antelope is the coalition’s initial goal. Once that is achieved, the group will focus on building a broader ecosystem for the protocol.
The announcement noted that the initial release of Antelope comes with several innovative features, such as API improvements, history pruning, and enhanced cryptographic functions. The coalition has also proposed several critical RFPs to improve the protocol, including proposals for faster finality, SDKs, and P2P code improvements.
Furthermore, the coalition will support UX Network in deploying its Trustless Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) system to enable interactions between Antelope-based networks.
Meanwhile, the EOSIO rebrand has been in the works since the fallout with Block.one. In April, the coalition committed an $8 million annual budget to iterate the EOSIO codebase and rejuvenate the ecosystem.
The post EOSIO Rebrands to Community-Led Protocol Antelope appeared first on CryptoPotato.
