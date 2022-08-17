copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-17)
Binance
2022-08-17 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, down by -0.23% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,670 and $24,447 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,808, down by -0.80%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND, EOS, and FLUX, up by 23%, 23%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Lido Announces Details On Ethereum Staking On Layer-2 Arbitrum And Optimism
- Web 3 Payment Solution, PIP Launches Support For Binance Users
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 8th-Aug 14th): Cryptos Have a Hard Nut to CrackRead Binance Futures' weekly report here.
- Bitcoin (BTC) On-Chain Analysis: Lifespan Indicators Suggest Reversal Is Coming
- Taco Bell Files Trademark To Offer Online Virtual Venue For Weddings In The Metaverse
- Bitcoin Capitulation Over? Short-Term Holders Bought 330K BTC Since Terra Collapse
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9948 (+0.83%)
- ETH: $1883.85 (+0.17%)
- BNB: $316.2 (-0.28%)
- ADA: $0.5571 (-0.57%)
- XRP: $0.3767 (+0.86%)
- SOL: $43.02 (-0.58%)
- DOGE: $0.08422 (-2.49%)
- DOT: $8.85 (+1.37%)
- SHIB: $0.00001584 (-2.82%)
- AVAX: $27.37 (-1.30%)
Top gainers on Binance:
