Crypto Crime Dropped by 15% in 2022 Due to Bear Market: Report

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Crime Dropped by 15% in 2022 Due to Bear Market: Report

Jordan Lyanchev - CryptoPotato
2022-08-17 07:41

It’s been a bad year for crypto so far – between large companies going under, a slew of cyberattacks, and – most importantly – the value of assets taking a nosedive, overall legitimate volumes have plummeted by 36% year over year., said Chainalysis.

However, there is a silver lining – the illicit trading volumes have also dropped by 15%, despite the millions laundered from heists on Harmony and other platforms.

Fewer Scams and Darknet Transactions

The decline in illicit crypto trading volumes can largely be attributed to a decrease in large-scale scams. It’s important to note that rugpulls and other nefarious activities perpetuated by scammers tend to thrive in bull markets. 2017, for instance, saw a slew of hastily built crypto projects with no real value receive serious funding from new investors with a bad case of FOMO, only to disappear without a trace.

Bear markets, on the other hand, are off-putting to new investors who might be unable to recognize scams outright. Therefore, it stands to reason that fewer newbies risk falling for bad projects.

As a result, the current year saw around $1.6 billion stolen in scams. While this is by no means an insignificant number, it is 65% lower than the amount swiped in scams between July 2020 and July 2021.

The volume of crypto traded through darknet markets also took a tumble. Crypto exchanged for illicit goods and services dropped by 43% year over year. However, we should not attribute this to a decrease in interest in said goods and services. This decline is probably tied to the shutdown – and subsequent confiscation of over $25 million in assets – of Hydra Marketplace following an operation led by German authorities.

Therefore, this drop should be assumed to only be temporary, much like the closure of Silk Road in 2013, after which plenty of other darknets eagerly took over a bigger share of the market.

More Hacks, More Illicit Funds

Unfortunately, illicit activities in crypto have seen a rise in another domain, despite the overall drop. Funds stolen from DeFi and exchanges have seen a sharp uptick year over year – $1.9 billion as opposed to $1.2 billion.

With Solana, Axie Infinity, and Nomad, just to name a few, 2022 has shown that many crypto platforms have a long way to go before the claim of security too often bandied about on any crypto-related platform can be taken seriously.

Now that the market seems to indicate a return to stability, only time will tell if the downward trend in cybercrime-related crypto volumes will continue to decrease – or whether stronger markets will bring malfeasants back into business as well.

The post Crypto Crime Dropped by 15% in 2022 Due to Bear Market: Report appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text