Binance Market Update (2022-08-16)
Binance
2022-08-16 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, down by -0.43% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,670 and $24,251 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,937, down by -0.20%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BTCST, INJ, and BOND, up by 21%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Web 3 Payment Solution, PIP Launches Support For Binance Users
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 8th-Aug 14th): Cryptos Have a Hard Nut to CrackRead Binance Futures' weekly report here.
- Bitcoin (BTC) On-Chain Analysis: Lifespan Indicators Suggest Reversal Is Coming
- Taco Bell Files Trademark To Offer Online Virtual Venue For Weddings In The Metaverse
- Bitcoin Capitulation Over? Short-Term Holders Bought 330K BTC Since Terra Collapse
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 44 , the Level Is Fear
- Ethereum Hits New Milestone, Investors Accumulate Ahead Of Merge
- Investors Dump $1.6B in USDC for USDT Amid Regulatory Clampdown
- ETH Investment Products See Inflows From Institutions In Build-Up To The Merge
- Here’s Why Scaramucci Expects Bitcoin Price To Reach $300,000 Before 2030
- Macro Strategist Lyn Alden Remains Long-Term Bullish on Bitcoin
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9818 (-1.09%)
- ETH: $1879.58 (-0.51%)
- BNB: $315.5 (-0.54%)
- ADA: $0.5611 (+1.15%)
- XRP: $0.3749 (+0.67%)
- SOL: $43.14 (-1.60%)
- DOGE: $0.08504 (+10.28%)
- DOT: $8.86 (+0.80%)
- SHIB: $0.00001616 (+2.47%)
- AVAX: $27.31 (-1.34%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BTCST/BUSD (+21%)
- INJ/BUSD (+15%)
- BOND/BUSD (+11%)
