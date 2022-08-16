copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-16)
Binance
2022-08-16 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, down by -0.97% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,670 and $24,287 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,896, down by -1.44%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SPELL, BTCST, and JASMY, up by 20%, 14%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 8th-Aug 14th): Cryptos Have a Hard Nut to CrackRead Binance Futures' weekly report here.
- Bitcoin (BTC) On-Chain Analysis: Lifespan Indicators Suggest Reversal Is Coming
- Taco Bell Files Trademark To Offer Online Virtual Venue For Weddings In The Metaverse
- Bitcoin Capitulation Over? Short-Term Holders Bought 330K BTC Since Terra Collapse
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 44 , the Level Is Fear
- Ethereum Hits New Milestone, Investors Accumulate Ahead Of Merge
- Investors Dump $1.6B in USDC for USDT Amid Regulatory Clampdown
- ETH Investment Products See Inflows From Institutions In Build-Up To The Merge
- Here’s Why Scaramucci Expects Bitcoin Price To Reach $300,000 Before 2030
- Macro Strategist Lyn Alden Remains Long-Term Bullish on Bitcoin
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9827 (-2.29%)
- ETH: $1887.23 (-1.66%)
- BNB: $315.8 (-1.25%)
- ADA: $0.5601 (-0.83%)
- XRP: $0.373 (+0.03%)
- SOL: $43.43 (-2.51%)
- DOGE: $0.08454 (+9.30%)
- DOT: $8.8 (-1.46%)
- SHIB: $0.0000159 (+0.63%)
- AVAX: $27.64 (-1.71%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SPELL/BUSD (+20%)
- BTCST/BUSD (+14%)
- JASMY/BUSD (+9%)
