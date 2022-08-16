Binance Market Update (2022-08-16)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, down by -0.97% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,670 and $24,287 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,896, down by -1.44%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SPELL , BTCST , and JASMY , up by 20%, 14%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: