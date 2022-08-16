DOGE Jumps 17% Today, Here’s the Next Critical Target (Dogecoin Price Analysis)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DOGE Jumps 17% Today, Here’s the Next Critical Target (Dogecoin Price Analysis)

Duo Nine - CryptoPotato
2022-08-16 14:52
DOGE did not disappoint in August with a 40% rally since the start of the month. The buyers managed to bring the price just under a key resistance which may put some breaks on this rally.
Key Support levels: $0.076
Key Resistance levels: $0.09, $0.11
DOGE’s price exploded by 17% today and has hit the key resistance at $0.09. This is the upper limit of a large descending triangle that has been forming since the all-time high in May 2021. If the bulls manage to break above this triangle, then the next target will be found at $0.11. The support is at $0.076.
Chart by TradingView

Technical Indicators

Trading Volume: Strong buy volume has taken DOGE much higher today. The big question is if buyers will be able to sustain this momentum.
RSI: The daily RSI is in the overbought area at over 70 points. This shows that buyers are eager to get exposure to DOGE, but they may also be caught off guard if bears are able to defend the key resistance.
MACD: The daily MACD is bullish with an expanding histogram and moving average. The current price action shows some euphoria, and this is reflected in the indicators as well.
Chart by TradingView
Bias
The bias for DOGE is bullish, but watch the key resistance.

Short-Term Prediction for DOGE Price

If buyers are able to break the key resistance at $0.09, then DOGE will be more likely to enter a sustained recovery and quickly move towards $0.11. However, the price action for Bitcoin and Ethereum is bearish in the short term, and this may put a stop to DOGE’s rally at this time.
The post DOGE Jumps 17% Today, Here’s the Next Critical Target (Dogecoin Price Analysis) appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text