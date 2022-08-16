copy link
create picture
more
Floki Integrates Chainlink Keepers And Price Feeds
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-16 11:09
The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Monday that Floki has integrated its Keepers and Price Feeds services. Floki has integrated these services for FlokiFi Locker, its token locking protocol.
The Chainlink Keepers is to help automate its token locking process while the Price Feeds display accurate prices across various blockchains, including BNB Chain, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Optimism, Fantom, Arbitrum, and Heco.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by 0.20% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $8.675 at press time.
View full text