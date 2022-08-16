Floki Integrates Chainlink Keepers And Price Feeds

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Monday that Floki has integrated its Keepers and Price Feeds services. Floki has integrated these services for FlokiFi Locker, its token locking protocol.

The Chainlink Keepers is to help automate its token locking process while the Price Feeds display accurate prices across various blockchains, including BNB Chain, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Optimism, Fantom, Arbitrum, and Heco.