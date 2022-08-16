Kava Liquid Staking Is Set To Launch On Sept 8th

The Kava Network team announced in a tweet on Monday that the liquid staking on its network will commence on September 8th. Liquid staking is the act of delegating your tokens to a service that stakes for you without losing access to your funds. Liquid staking allows you to access your funds even when you're staking them. The funds remain in escrow, but aren't locked and inaccessible, as they would be with Proof of Stake staking. The Kava liquid staking will launch alongside Kava 11, the team added.

Kava aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets. KAVA is down by 5% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $2.193 at press time.