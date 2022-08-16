1inch Network Announces Integration With iMe Platform

The 1inch Network announced via Twitter on Monday that it has integrated with the iME Smart Platform. iMe is a native messaging smart platform powered by Telegram with Crypto Wallet. With 1inch, iMe users get a cost-efficient tool to swap LIME and other tokens directly on Telegram, the iMe team added.

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is down by 0.72% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.823 per token.