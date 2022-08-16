Pancakeswap Warns Users Of Fake Apps

The Pancakeswap team informed its community via Twitter on Monday that they should be wary of fake apps. PancakeSwap doesn't have any apps on Play Store and App Store. As such, it warned users never to download any app with the PancakeSwap name. When you find any such App, please report them to App stores, the team added.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by 1.2% today and is currently trading at $4.171.