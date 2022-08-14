Exchange
Taco Bell Files Trademark To Offer Online Virtual Venue For Weddings In The Metaverse

Manjul Mishra - Today NFT News
2022-08-16 10:30
SNEAK PEEK
  • Taco Bell has gone a step ahead with plans to offer online virtual venues for weddings & events in the metaverse.
  • Earlier this year, Taco Bell entered into the metaverse through virtual restaurants by offering real home delivery.
  • A number of restaurants have shifted towards the metaverse and other technologies in the recent time.
Taco Bell, an American fast food restaurant has stunned everyone with its recent move. The popular food joint has filed a trademark application to register TACO Bell with plans of offering something truly unusual.
According to trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis’ Twitter update, Taco Bell is aiming to offer virtual event venues to take the wedding festivities and metaverse events to another level.
Virtual weddings at Taco Bell????The fast food giant filed a trademark application to register TACO BELL claiming plans to offer:
Virtual event venues for weddings Virtual event venues Metaverse event venues…and more! #Metaverse #Web3 #TacoBell #Wedding pic.twitter.com/2KlXzh7OiW
— Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) August 14, 2022
The trademark was filed on August 9 and states that the restaurant will provide an online virtual event venue for special occasions, provide a virtual venue to organize & host social events, celebrate wedding ceremonies as well as various entertainment services for both live & pre-recorded events & services. Virtual venue for speakers and cultural events is also a part of the plan.
The link to the application has also been shared by Kondoudis.
This is a link to the application at the USPTO: https://t.co/kN8WnbwHHN #TacoBell #Web3 #Wedding #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/zzOdvBiTsn
— Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) August 15, 2022
Previously, Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s embarked on NFTs & metaverse journey, claiming to offer virtual food, NFTs, restaurants and more. Likewise, Subway filed 2 trademark applications to enter the metaverse in May this year.
The post Taco Bell files trademark to offer online virtual venue for weddings in the metaverse appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text