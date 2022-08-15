Exchange
The Museum of the City of New York & Republic Records To Move Into NFT & Metaverse

Manjul Mishra - Today NFT News
2022-08-16 10:15
SNEAK PEEK
  • The Museum of the City of New York is the latest museum to enter into the NFT space.
  • Republic Records, the label behind singers like Drake and Taylor Swift has also moved into NFT, crypto & metaverse.
  • Ever since NFTs have gained popularity, every industry has developed fondness for these evolving technologies.
History and art museum, The Museum of the City of New York, has filed multiple Web3-based trademark applications with the USPTO on August 10.
Founded in 1923, the Manhattan-based museum is looking forward to offering downloadable collectibles, NFTs and application tokens.
The news was shared by trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis on Twitter.
THE MUSEUM OF THE CITY OF NEW YORK has filed a trademark application claiming plans to offer:
NFTs Crypto-collectibles Application tokens #NFT #Metaverse #Web3 #Crypto #MuseumofCityNY#NewYork pic.twitter.com/zn3WkItQTJ
— Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) August 15, 2022
NFTs earned fame in 2021 and right after that, a number of museums entered the space.
Prior to Valentine’s Day, Belvedere Museum of Vienna released an NFT drop, The Kiss, which is a very popular work by Gustav Klimt.
In September 2021, the British Museum also became a part of the NFT world upon collaboration with LaCollection, with the aim of releasing a collection of digital Hokusai postcards.
In January, KAWS, the American contemporary artist, brought AR to the Serpentine Gallery.
Last May, Seattle’s first NFT museum was launched and unveiled digital art.
In mid-July, an NFT gallery was launched in Midtown Manhattan, allowing creators to showcase their digital art from any part of the world.
In other news by Michael Kondoudis, on August 8, Republic Records also filed 2 trademark applications to offer NFTs, cryptocurrencies, virtual & digital products and more.
The move confirms that the music label is all set to step into NFT, crypto and metaverse together.
#REPUBLICRECORDS, the music label behind #TaylorSwift, #Drake, and #TheWeeknd has filed 2 trademark applications claiming plans for NFTs + cryptocurrenciesDigital and virtual goodsNFT + crypto exchanging and trading…and more!#NFT #Metaverse #Web3 #Universalmusicgroup pic.twitter.com/NOeSQVnIw8
— Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) August 15, 2022
The post The Museum of the City of New York & Republic Records to move into NFT & metaverse appeared first on Today NFT News.
