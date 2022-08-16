Binance Market Update (2022-08-16)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, down by -0.20% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,777 and $24,320 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,002, down by -0.21%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SPELL , INJ , and DOGE , up by 17%, 16%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: