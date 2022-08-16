copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-16)
Binance
2022-08-16 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, down by -0.20% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,777 and $24,320 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,002, down by -0.21%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SPELL, INJ, and DOGE, up by 17%, 16%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 44 , the Level Is Fear
- Ethereum Hits New Milestone, Investors Accumulate Ahead Of Merge
- Investors Dump $1.6B in USDC for USDT Amid Regulatory Clampdown
- ETH Investment Products See Inflows From Institutions In Build-Up To The Merge
- Here’s Why Scaramucci Expects Bitcoin Price To Reach $300,000 Before 2030
- Macro Strategist Lyn Alden Remains Long-Term Bullish on Bitcoin
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Outflows Of $17M Last Week - CoinSharesDigital asset investment products saw outflows totalling $17M last week, according to a CoinShares report.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9785 (-0.27%)
- ETH: $1880.59 (-1.28%)
- BNB: $317 (+0.00%)
- ADA: $0.5603 (+1.25%)
- XRP: $0.3735 (+1.41%)
- SOL: $43.26 (-2.17%)
- DOGE: $0.0864 (+14.30%)
- DOT: $8.72 (-1.25%)
- SHIB: $0.00001626 (+3.44%)
- AVAX: $27.73 (-0.36%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SPELL/BUSD (+17%)
- INJ/BUSD (+16%)
- DOGE/BUSD (+14%)
