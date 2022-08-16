Terra Founder Do Kwon Reveals He Was Never Investigated By South Korean Authorities

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Terra Founder Do Kwon Reveals He Was Never Investigated By South Korean Authorities

Bhushan Akolkar - CoinGape
2022-08-16 04:38
The collapse of the Terra ecosystem earlier this year in May 2022 shook the entire crypto fraternity as it led to a humongous wealth erosion of more than $40 billion in a matter of a week. Ever since South Korean regulators have been on their toes investigating the matter of what led to the collapse.
However, in his recent interview with Coinage, Terra founder Do-Kwon made a surprising admission that Korean regulators haven’t been in touch with him nor have they filed any charges. Do-Kwon has been currently staying in Singapore, Coinage’s Zack Guzman asked him whether he plans to return to South Korea. Responding to it, Kwon said:
It’s kind of hard to make that decision, because we’ve never been in touch with the investigators. They’ve never charged us with anything.
After the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, there has been a series of class action lawsuits against Do Kwon, Terra and all of his affiliates. Last month, the South Korean authorities escalated their investigation into Terra and raided the home of Terra co-founder Daniel Shin.

South Korean Regulators Want Do-Kwon Cooperation

Regulators from South Korea have also been asking the Do-Kwon to cooperate with the investigation. They also want Kwon to notify them once he returns back to South Korea. Although no arrests have been made, the regulators have banned current and former employees of Terra from leaving the country.
Do Kwon said that he would cooperate with the authorities when the time comes. The interview host further asked if there are any prospects of any jail time. Responding to it, Kwon said: “Life is long”. So far, the South Korean authorities haven’t come up with any concrete details on the matter.
In the past, Do Kwon said that he doesn’t believe that he committed fraud. He added that he was just betting big on something which failed.
View full text