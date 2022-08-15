copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-15)
Binance
2022-08-15 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -1.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,880 and $25,219 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,985, down by -1.24%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include CVC, SPELL, and UNFI, up by 19%, 12%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Outflows Of $17M Last Week - CoinSharesDigital asset investment products saw outflows totalling $17M last week, according to a CoinShares report.
- Ethereum PoW Fork Token Price Drops by Over 50% in the Past Week
- CZ Warns People of Fake LinkedIn Profiles Posing as Binance Employees
- Bitcoin briefly reclaim June highs
- Crypto Corner: The Sports Slice
- Crypto WODL: Guess the WODL, Share $10,000 in BUSD Token Vouchers (2022-08-15)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0036 (-2.07%)
- ETH: $1890.07 (-2.15%)
- BNB: $317.2 (-0.56%)
- ADA: $0.5544 (-2.34%)
- XRP: $0.3724 (-1.69%)
- SOL: $43.84 (-2.73%)
- DOGE: $0.07711 (-3.65%)
- DOT: $8.79 (-1.90%)
- SHIB: $0.00001576 (-6.13%)
- AVAX: $27.68 (-2.05%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- CVC/BUSD (+19%)
- SPELL/BUSD (+12%)
- UNFI/BUSD (+11%)
