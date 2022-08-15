Binance Market Update (2022-08-15)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -1.95% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,880 and $25,219 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,251, down by -1.11%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include CVC , CHZ , and UNFI , up by 21%, 13%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: