Binance Market Update (2022-08-15)
Binance
2022-08-15 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -1.95% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,880 and $25,219 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,251, down by -1.11%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include CVC, CHZ, and UNFI, up by 21%, 13%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Outflows Of $17M Last Week - CoinSharesDigital asset investment products saw outflows totalling $17M last week, according to a CoinShares report.
- Ethereum PoW Fork Token Price Drops by Over 50% in the Past Week
- CZ Warns People of Fake LinkedIn Profiles Posing as Binance Employees
- Bitcoin briefly reclaim June highs
- Crypto Corner: The Sports Slice
- Crypto WODL: Guess the WODL, Share $10,000 in BUSD Token Vouchers (2022-08-15)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0296 (+0.97%)
- ETH: $1919.79 (-3.21%)
- BNB: $319.9 (-0.84%)
- ADA: $0.5648 (-2.39%)
- XRP: $0.3729 (-2.59%)
- SOL: $44.56 (-3.19%)
- DOGE: $0.07735 (-4.59%)
- DOT: $8.93 (-2.83%)
- SHIB: $0.00001581 (-6.67%)
- AVAX: $28.12 (-2.60%)
Top gainers on Binance:
