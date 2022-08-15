19 Projects Integrated Five Chainlink Services Last Week

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Sunday that 19 projects adopted five of its services last week. The projects were spread across seven major blockchains, including BNBChain, Ethereum, Polygon, Metis, Avalanche, Fantom, and Solana.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is down by 3% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $8.634 at press time.