The Celer Community Develops And Launches Celer IM Scan

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Saturday that its community has developed and launched the Celer IM Scan. The Celer IM Scan is a unique tool that is able to query the on-chain data for all protocols or applications built or integrated with the Celer Inter-chain Messaging (Celer IM) framework. Celer IM Scan also includes a real-time ecological data graph for the Celer IM ecosystem, including total transaction counts, and the total number of transactions across several timeframes.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by 0.2% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.02660.