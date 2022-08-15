MUX Protocol Builds A Cross-Chain Future Trading DEX On The Celer Network

The Celer Network announced via a blog post on Friday that it has partnered with MUX Protocol, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol. The partnership has led to the launch of MUX’s multi-chain native future trading DEX, which is enabled by Celer technology. The team Celer said with MUX Protocol’s integration of Celer’s cross-chain bridging support for their muxTokens (muxETH, muxUSD, etc.) and MUXLP between Arbitrum, BNB Chain, Avalanche, and Fantom, users can bridge MUXLP to any supported chain for staking or to withdraw assets.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is down by more than 10% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01789.