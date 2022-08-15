Pancakeswap Warns Users Of KYC Scams

The Pancakeswap team informed its community via Twitter on Saturday to beware of scammers. The team said users don’t need to perform any KYC to start using PancakeSwap. Furthermore, the team doesn’t send any customer support Emails. Pancakeswap users should desist from sharing their seed phrases of private keys with others, the team concluded.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by 2.62% today and is currently trading at $4.236.