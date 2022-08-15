copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-15)
Binance
2022-08-15 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -3.21% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,880 and $25,219 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,053, down by -2.50%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include CVC, SANTOS, and PORTO, up by 28%, 28%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- CZ Warns People of Fake LinkedIn Profiles Posing as Binance Employees
- Bitcoin briefly reclaim June highs
- Crypto Corner: The Sports Slice
- Crypto WODL: Guess the WODL, Share $10,000 in BUSD Token Vouchers (2022-08-15)
- MTV Creates VMA Metaverse Space on Roblox to Attract New Viewers
- EthereumPOW Developers Reportedly Disable Difficulty Bomb as Merge Date Draws Closer
- Hackers Have Drained $1.4 Billion Worth of Crypto Since the Beginning of 2022 (Research)
- Martin Shkreli’s Druglike DAO Crypto Token Crashes Following an Alleged Hack
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9881 (-2.13%)
- ETH: $1905 (-4.80%)
- BNB: $317.1 (-3.53%)
- ADA: $0.5534 (-5.96%)
- XRP: $0.3683 (-4.73%)
- SOL: $44.22 (-6.21%)
- DOGE: $0.07553 (-5.46%)
- DOT: $8.83 (-6.76%)
- SHIB: $0.00001569 (-0.06%)
- AVAX: $27.85 (-5.75%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- CVC/BUSD (+28%)
- SANTOS/BUSD (+28%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+11%)
