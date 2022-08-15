Monero Executes Hard Fork To Improve Security and Privacy Features

Monero executed a protocol update on August 13 to improve several privacy and security features offered by the network.

The hard fork was successfully performed on block 2,688,888, thanks to a collective effort of more than 70 developers, after almost 4 months since it was announced.

The hard fork brought several fixes to the internal multi-signature mechanism to facilitate the exchange of information such as key sets and data synchronization between wallets, as explained on their website.

“Multisig means that a transaction needs multiple signatures before it can be submitted to the Monero network and executed. Instead of one Monero wallet creating, signing, and submitting transactions all on its own, you will have a whole group of wallets and collaboration between them to transact.”

In addition, the number of cosigners required to approve ring signatures was increased from 11 to 16. Ring signatures ensure that it is impossible to trace the origin of transactions on the network. One feature that has made Monero the most popular cryptocurrency among privacy enthusiasts.

In terms of security, the bulletproof algorithm was upgraded to bulletproof+, a zero-knowledge proof algorithm implemented in 2018 to reinforce the network’s privacy, hiding the exact amounts of transactions and only showing the origin and destination of the transactions.

Another significant improvement brought by the new update was the “View tags,” a new option that allows to speed up wallet synchronization by 30% to 40%. This is key to increasing the overall performance of the whole ecosystem built around Monero (XMR).