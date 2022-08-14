copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-14)
Binance
2022-08-14 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, down by -0.96% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,151 and $25,060 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,290, down by -0.49%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SHIB, SANTOS, and TORN, up by 33%, 18%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- MTV Creates VMA Metaverse Space on Roblox to Attract New Viewers
- EthereumPOW Developers Reportedly Disable Difficulty Bomb as Merge Date Draws Closer
- Hackers Have Drained $1.4 Billion Worth of Crypto Since the Beginning of 2022 (Research)
- Martin Shkreli’s Druglike DAO Crypto Token Crashes Following an Alleged Hack
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 47, the Level Turns Neutral
- aUSD Lost Peg After Acala Network Was Hacked
- Ethereum Market Observes Pileup Of Leverage As ETH Breaks $2k
- Spain and France’s Inflation Rate Highest in Four Decades
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0459 (+2.16%)
- ETH: $1931.44 (-2.29%)
- BNB: $319 (-1.57%)
- ADA: $0.5679 (+1.90%)
- XRP: $0.3787 (+0.32%)
- SOL: $45.08 (-2.70%)
- DOGE: $0.08006 (+9.34%)
- DOT: $8.96 (-4.17%)
- SHIB: $0.00001677 (+32.78%)
- AVAX: $28.25 (-2.72%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SHIB/BUSD (+33%)
- SANTOS/BUSD (+18%)
- TORN/BUSD (+15%)
