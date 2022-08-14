Binance Market Update (2022-08-14)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, down by -0.96% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,151 and $25,060 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,290, down by -0.49%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SHIB , SANTOS , and TORN , up by 33%, 18%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: