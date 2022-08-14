copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-14)
Binance
2022-08-14 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 0.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,328 and $25,060 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,525, down by -0.02%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SHIB, LEVER, and TORN, up by 34%, 17%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- MTV Creates VMA Metaverse Space on Roblox to Attract New Viewers
- EthereumPOW Developers Reportedly Disable Difficulty Bomb as Merge Date Draws Closer
- Hackers Have Drained $1.4 Billion Worth of Crypto Since the Beginning of 2022 (Research)
- Martin Shkreli’s Druglike DAO Crypto Token Crashes Following an Alleged Hack
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 47, the Level Turns Neutral
- aUSD Lost Peg After Acala Network Was Hacked
- Ethereum Market Observes Pileup Of Leverage As ETH Breaks $2k
- Spain and France’s Inflation Rate Highest in Four Decades
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0102 (-0.40%)
- ETH: $1983.41 (-0.30%)
- BNB: $322.6 (-1.68%)
- ADA: $0.5786 (+3.30%)
- XRP: $0.3828 (+0.50%)
- SOL: $46.03 (-0.48%)
- DOGE: $0.08107 (+10.54%)
- DOT: $9.19 (-2.96%)
- SHIB: $0.00001691 (+33.99%)
- AVAX: $28.87 (-2.30%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SHIB/BUSD (+34%)
- LEVER/BUSD (+17%)
- TORN/BUSD (+13%)
