copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-08-14)
Binance
2022-08-14 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 0.92% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,301 and $25,060 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,669, up by 0.99%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SHIB, CHZ, and UMA, up by 24%, 16%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 47, the Level Turns Neutral
- aUSD Lost Peg After Acala Network Was Hacked
- Ethereum Market Observes Pileup Of Leverage As ETH Breaks $2k
- Spain and France’s Inflation Rate Highest in Four Decades
- ETH Overtakes Bitcoin With 61% Gain Since June
- Uniswap Volume Hit 2022 Low Sinking More Than $24 Billion
- Tornado Cash Token Loses 24% Of Value After Developer Arrest
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0307 (+0.33%)
- ETH: $2001.11 (+0.54%)
- BNB: $328.8 (+0.83%)
- ADA: $0.5885 (+5.98%)
- XRP: $0.3867 (+1.87%)
- SOL: $47.15 (-0.15%)
- DOGE: $0.08002 (+9.71%)
- DOT: $9.46 (-0.11%)
- SHIB: $0.00001566 (+24.09%)
- AVAX: $29.55 (+0.48%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text