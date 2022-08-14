Binance Market Update (2022-08-14)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 0.92% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,301 and $25,060 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,669, up by 0.99%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SHIB , CHZ , and UMA , up by 24%, 16%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: