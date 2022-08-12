aUSD Lost Peg After Acala Network Was Hacked

According to CoinMarketCap, Acala Dollar (aUSD), the native decentralized stablecoin of Polkadot, has fallen to $0.7564, a 25.33% drop in 24 hours. It has lost its $1 peg.

Earlier, a suspicious transaction took place on the Acala Network. It’s believed to be a hacker's attack on the iBTC / aUSD pool. Acala confirmed that a configuration problem with the Honzon protocol affected aUSD.