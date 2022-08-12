copy link
aUSD Lost Peg After Acala Network Was Hacked
2022-08-14 05:17
According to CoinMarketCap, Acala Dollar (aUSD), the native decentralized stablecoin of Polkadot, has fallen to $0.7564, a 25.33% drop in 24 hours. It has lost its $1 peg.
Earlier, a suspicious transaction took place on the Acala Network. It’s believed to be a hacker's attack on the iBTC / aUSD pool. Acala confirmed that a configuration problem with the Honzon protocol affected aUSD.
“We have noticed a configuration issue of the Honzon protocol which affects aUSD. We are passing an urgent vote to pause operations on Acala, while we investigate and mitigate the issue. We will report back as we return to normal network operation.” Acala tweeted.
