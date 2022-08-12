Cardano Flips XRP As ADA Hits 2-Month High, Outperforming Crypto Majors En Route to $1

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cardano Flips XRP As ADA Hits 2-Month High, Outperforming Crypto Majors En Route to $1

Olivia Brooke - ZyCrypto
2022-08-14 02:26
ADA is recently gaining momentum as it goes further up the ‘Top 10’ list of largest cryptocurrencies. The asset lost its position as the 7th largest digital asset when BUSD’s valuation surged past its market cap days ago. This occurred when the markets saw a sudden dip that impacted the price of ADA.
Nonetheless, ADA reclaimed its 7th position following a price surge as the markets picked up. The asset has not stopped there, as it has now flipped XRP to become the 6th largest cryptocurrency. This comes as the asset’s price surged past the $0.55 resistance zone.

Cardano is now the 6th largest cryptocurrency

The market capitalization of Cardano (ADA) reached $19.1B on Saturday. This is the highest the asset’s valuation has reached in two months. The last was June 11, when its valuation dipped with failing markets. The asset’s market cap has not crossed the $19B mark until now.
This milestone has pushed ADA past (XRP) on the top cryptocurrencies list by market cap, which had a valuation of $18.68B. ADA’s market cap has since then slightly dipped below $19B, but the asset has retained the 6th spot.
With a current valuation of $18.86B at the time of reporting, ADA keeps its lead above XRP. Both assets have seen an impedance to their respective rallies, which was expected. The recent bull market rally brought the crypto market back on its feet, with BTC and ETH reaching new peaks.

ADA has broken past $0.55 for the first time in 2 months

The surge in Cardano’s market valuation was directly influenced by the increase in the asset’s price, as triggered by the recent rally. ADA successfully broke the $0.55 resistance level after trading below it for over two months.
The asset saw multiple rejections as it attempted to break the $0.50 resistance from mid-June to early July. Several relief rallies propelled the asset’s value up, but each attempt met opposition at the $0.50 level. It was not until late July that ADA began trading comfortably above the half-a-dollar price.
August further solidified its position above this zone as the asset set its eyes on conquering the $0.55 resistance. With $0.50 as its new support, ADA’s next campaign had been fruitless since August 5. Despite the improving markets in August, the asset never touched $0.55—until recently. The recent relief rally took ADA to $0.56 before the asset slightly dropped to $0.558.
At the time of writing, ADA currently trades at $0.557. Should the bulls push the markets further up, ADA’s value could move above the $0.65 resistance as the asset has partly solidified its position above this level.
View full text