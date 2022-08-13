copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-08-13)
Binance
2022-08-13 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 2.51% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,961 and $24,900 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,535, up by 2.18%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include OOKI, SCRT, and LDO, up by 27%, 21%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- ETH Overtakes Bitcoin With 61% Gain Since June
- Uniswap Volume Hit 2022 Low Sinking More Than $24 Billion
- Tornado Cash Token Loses 24% Of Value After Developer Arrest
- BTC Has Already Hit Rock bottom, Says Scaramucci
- Tornado Cash Discord And Admin Forums Disappeared
- Why Bitcoin Miners May Affect Ongoing BTC Rally?
- Solana Wallet Slope Says no Evidence Linking Security Flaw to $4 Million Hack
- Binance Recovers 83% of Stolen Funds in Curve Finance DNS Attack
- Bitcoin Is An alternative To Economic Condition, Says CEO Of Franklin
- Binance’s User Count Growing Due to Inflation, Says the Company’s Latin America Head
- Email Marketing Service MailChimp Shuts Down Crypto Customers
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0174 (+0.85%)
- ETH: $1990.04 (+4.73%)
- BNB: $328.1 (+1.42%)
- ADA: $0.5601 (+5.24%)
- XRP: $0.3808 (+1.85%)
- SOL: $46.31 (+7.05%)
- DOT: $9.48 (+0.85%)
- DOGE: $0.07334 (+3.34%)
- AVAX: $29.55 (+1.69%)
- MATIC: $1.0102 (+9.76%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text