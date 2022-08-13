Binance Market Update (2022-08-13)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 2.51% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,961 and $24,900 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,535, up by 2.18%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include OOKI , SCRT , and LDO , up by 27%, 21%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: