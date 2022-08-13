copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-13)
Binance
2022-08-13 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, up by 2.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,598 and $24,900 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,422, up by 2.05%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FLUX, OOKI, and UNFI, up by 48%, 30%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- BTC Has Already Hit Rock bottom, Says Scaramucci
- Tornado Cash Discord And Admin Forums Disappeared
- Why Bitcoin Miners May Affect Ongoing BTC Rally?
- Solana Wallet Slope Says no Evidence Linking Security Flaw to $4 Million Hack
- Binance Recovers 83% of Stolen Funds in Curve Finance DNS Attack
- Bitcoin Is An alternative To Economic Condition, Says CEO Of Franklin
- Binance’s User Count Growing Due to Inflation, Says the Company’s Latin America Head
- Email Marketing Service MailChimp Shuts Down Crypto Customers
- Ethereum (ETH) Nearly Hits $2,000 as Merge Date Is SetWith Ethereum (ETH) expected to complete the Merge around Sept 15-16, the price has been increasing at an accelerated rate since July 26.
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights (Aug 12, 2022): BTC’s Blow Off Top!Read out OTC team's weekly trading insights report here.
- NFT Weekly Highlights (Aug 8th - Aug 12th)Ready Binance NFT's weekly highlights report here.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.024 (+0.72%)
- ETH: $1989.59 (+5.38%)
- BNB: $326.2 (+0.68%)
- ADA: $0.5559 (+4.18%)
- XRP: $0.3794 (+0.69%)
- SOL: $47.21 (+9.28%)
- DOT: $9.46 (+2.27%)
- DOGE: $0.07291 (+2.47%)
- AVAX: $29.4 (+2.05%)
- MATIC: $1.0048 (+8.45%)
Top gainers on Binance:
