Binance’s User Count Growing Due to Inflation, Says the Company’s Latin America Head

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance’s User Count Growing Due to Inflation, Says the Company’s Latin America Head

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-08-13 00:44
Maximiliano Hinz – top executive of Binance Latin America – argued that the spiking inflation is the main reason why the largest cryptocurrency exchange has amassed more clients in recent months. Another factor is the historically strong dollar, which has weakened other fiat currencies from emerging markets.
Over the past few years, numerous experts and celebrities advised that investing in bitcoin amid the inflationary crisis is an appropriate strategy that could preserve one’s wealth. Such examples are MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor, Jordan Peterson, Barry Sternlicht, Paul Tudor Jones III, and many more.

Latin Americans Flock to Crypto

In a recent interview for Reuters, Hinz said that the growing client base of Binance comes mainly from Latin American-based users. The key reason is the galloping inflation and the monetary distress in that region:
“Now that we are seeing inflation ramping up worldwide, we are seeing that more and more people are seeking cryptocurrency, like bitcoin, as a way to protect themselves from inflation.”
Hinz outlined Argentina as a typical example. The annual inflation rate surpassed 90%, while political chaos, unemployment, and poverty also reign in the nation. As such, it is no wonder that Argentines make up most of Binance’s new customers. Residents of Brazil and Mexico (where economic issues are significant, too) follow shortly after.
Numerous studies have estimated that cryptocurrency adoption rises in countries where the majority of the population is not wealthy and lacks basic access to financial services.
Many people point to BTC’s unique nature of having a limited supply of 21 million coins ever to exist as the main reason to invest in it. Moreover, the production speed declines every roughly four years after an event called the halving. As such, basic economic theory suggests that when a certain asset is more scarce and the demand for it remains the same or increases over time, its USD price should follow suit.

Who Supports That Thesis?

Michael Saylor – Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy – has labeled BTC as the best financial instrument in times of surging inflation numerous times. Last year, he advised the residents of Turkey (a country with a depreciating fiat currency and shuttered economy) to convert their Liras into the digital asset if they want to “thrive.”
Billionaire hedge fund manager – Paul Tudor Jones – is a prominent BTC bull, too. He believes it is even superior to gold as an inflation hedge.
Starwood Capital Group’s Co-Founder – Barry Sternlicht – admitted purchasing Bitcoin and Ether to protect himself from the adverse financial situation. Speaking of BTC, he explained he holds it because it is decentralized, and governments could not touch such possessions.
The post Binance’s User Count Growing Due to Inflation, Says the Company’s Latin America Head appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text