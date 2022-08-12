Email Marketing Service MailChimp Shuts Down Crypto Customers

Crypto companies have usually been the victims of corporate crackdowns over the years. The same is now the case with one of the largest email marketing services in the world. Earlier this week, some notable crypto companies and service providers took to Twitter to air their grievances with Mailchimp. The problem? Closure of their accounts without any prior warning.

Mailchimp Largest Crypto Companies

Multiple crypto platform owners have taken to Twitter to call out email marketing service Mailchimp for what seems to be a targeted closure of accounts. The complaints have been from people whose businesses offer some kind of crypto service or newsletter, and according to them, Mailchimp had closed their accounts without any prior warning.

Most notable of the closed accounts is the data aggregation platform Messari, whose founder took to Twitter to express his frustration at the service. Ryan Selkis explained that Mailchimp had closed their accounts in what was perceived to be a targeted de-platforming of crypto services in the space. Mainly, the grievances came from the no-notice period rather than the closure themselves.

Another platform that had been hit by the closures was Decrypt, a crypto news media outlet. Similar to Messari, the founder of the platform had also taken to Twitter to reveal that Mailchimp had also deactivated their accounts. Roberts explained that Decrypt had used the email marketing service for more than four years, and their account was deactivated with no warning.

“Today, Mailchimp, which we have used for 4+ years, deactivated our newsletter account with no warning or explanation,” said Roberts in his tweet. “Now I see from Twitter searches it has happened to lots of crypto content creators this week. has it happened to you? we’d like to hear about it.”

This will not be the first time that Mailchimp will be coming for crypto platforms. Four years ago, the company began banning crypto firms from its platform after an announcement that said crypto platforms saw a “higher than average” number of abuse complaints.

For a while, the fire seemed to have calmed down as users were once again able to send crypto-related marketing messages using the platform. However, it quickly changed when a number of creators found out they had been banned.

Others who have been victims of the crackdown include Jesse Friesland, the founder of Cryptoon Goons, an NFT collection. NFT artist Ocarina was one of the first to report the bans, taking to Twitter on August 1st to announce that Mailchimp had banned them due to conflicts with their “Acceptable Use Policy.”

There has been speculation about the reason behind the widespread bans. It has not helped that Ben Chestnut, the CEO and Co-founder of Mailchimp, had stepped down from his role after 21 years. As of the time of this writing, Mailchimp has not responded to the complaints of the affected parties.