Binance Market Update (2022-08-12)
Binance
2022-08-12 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, up by 0.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,598 and $24,338 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,183, down by -0.13%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OOKI, FLUX, and BAL, up by 33%, 19%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum (ETH) Nearly Hits $2,000 as Merge Date Is SetWith Ethereum (ETH) expected to complete the Merge around Sept 15-16, the price has been increasing at an accelerated rate since July 26.
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights (Aug 12, 2022): BTC’s Blow Off Top!Read out OTC team's weekly trading insights report here.
- NFT Weekly Highlights (Aug 8th - Aug 12th)Ready Binance NFT's weekly highlights report here.
- Weekly Market Highlights (Aug 12, 2022)
- MakerDAO Co-Founder Proposes Removing $3.5 Billion USDC Reserves for ETH
- Aave GHO Stablecoin Proposal Has Merit But Also Carries Risks
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0358 (+1.70%)
- ETH: $1926.97 (+1.39%)
- BNB: $325.6 (-0.25%)
- XRP: $0.3773 (-1.00%)
- ADA: $0.5384 (+0.52%)
- SOL: $44.75 (+3.11%)
- DOT: $9.41 (+1.07%)
- DOGE: $0.07167 (+0.36%)
- AVAX: $29.17 (+0.79%)
- MATIC: $0.9272 (+0.10%)
Top gainers on Binance:
