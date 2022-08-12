Binance Market Update (2022-08-12)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, up by 0.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,598 and $24,338 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,183, down by -0.13%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OOKI , FLUX , and BAL , up by 33%, 19%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: