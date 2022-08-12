Swell Network integrates Chainlink Price Feeds and Proof of Reserve on Ethereum

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Thursday that ETH liquid staking protocol Swell Network has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds and Proof of Reserve on Ethereum.

The integration of the Chainlink Proof of Reserve is to help ensure that its liquid staking receipt token (LSRT) is always fully backed by staked ETH on a 1:1 basis. Swell Network is also using Price Feeds to provide hyper-reliable gas cost estimates for transactions in USD.