Sneaky Vampire Syndicate integrates Chainlink VRF on Polygon

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Thursday that the NFT project Sneaky Vampire Syndicate has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on Polygon. The Chainlink Verifiable Random Function will help Sneaky Vampire Syndicate select winners in its raffles.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is up by 2.7% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $9.2 at press time.